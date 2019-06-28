Lashley leads Rocket Mortgage Classic, Woodland makes slow start

Nate Lashley took a one-stroke lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after an opening-round 63.

Nate Lashley shot an impressive nine-under 63 to lead the Rocket Mortgage Classic as Gary Woodland struggled in the first round on Thursday.

Lashley was bogey-free during his round and finished with birdies on five of his last six holes at Detroit Golf Club.

His birdie at 18 came after a nice approach shot.

Lashley made it into the field as an alternate on Wednesday and now holds a one-stroke lead after firing off his best round of the year to date.

Ryan Armour and Nick Watney trail Lashley by one stroke after both players shot eight-under 64s.

Right on line. Nick Watney closes his front nine with a .#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/gfgVFiwRii — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 27, 2019

In action for the first time since winning the U.S. Open, Woodland struggled to a one-over 73 in his opening round.

In a seven-way tie for fourth place are Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk and Chase Wright.

Howell had four birdies and two eagles during his round.

Four birdies.

Two eagles. Charles Howell III had everything going in Round 1 @RocketClassic.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/cIG8ynSyAx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 27, 2019

Rickie Fowler sits five shots back of the leader in a tie for 33rd at four under, while Dustin Johnson opened with a one-under 71.