Dustin Johnson helps couple with gender reveal

Dustin Johnson gave one couple at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit a special souvenir.

While making the rounds on the course on Wednesday, the former world number one stopped to sign autographs when a man and his pregnant wife asked Johnson to pose for a photo.

“So I hear y’all are having a baby,” Johnson told the couple in a video tweeted by the PGA Tour.

“Do you want to know if it’s a boy or girl?”

At that moment, Johnson pulled a pink golf ball from his pocket.

When the couple asked how he found out, Johnson sneakily replied: “I’ve got people that find stuff out.”

A gender reveal … from @DJohnsonPGA. DJ gave this expecting couple the surprise of a lifetime @RocketClassic.

In April, a Duke athletic department employee and his wife recruited Zion Williamson to help them with their Blue Devils-themed reveal before he was drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.