Chez Reavie – without a PGA Tour win since 2008 – carded a seven-under-par 63 to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday.

Chez Reavie closed in on victory at the Travelers Championship after earning a commanding six-stroke lead in the third round.

Reavie carded a seven-under-par 63 to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard and in control of the PGA Tour tournament at TPC River Highlands on Saturday.

After rounds of 65 and 66, Reavie surged towards his second Tour title and first since 2008 by birdieing seven holes on the back nine in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Reavie – who is 46 of 48 on putts inside 10 feet this week – had eight birdies in total, with his only blemish coming via a bogey on the par-five sixth hole.

Chez Reavie with his EIGHTH birdie of the day. He enters Sunday with a six-shot lead @TravelersChamp.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/jqRIGbi8gl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2019

Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher are Reavie’s nearest rivals at 10 under heading into Sunday’s final round.

Bradley posted a third-round 69 to be level alongside fellow American Sucher, who recorded a one-over-par 71.

Former world number one Jason Day is a stroke further back – level with Roberto Diaz (67) – after shooting a 68.

Day’s penultimate round was made up of five birdies and three bogeys as the Australian remains in contention.

Bryson DeChambeau (64) and Tommy Fleetwood (67) join a four-way tie for sixth at eight under and a sizable group follows to round out the top 10, including Patrick Cantlay (65) and Kevin Streelman (69).

Justin Thomas managed a 70 to be four under overall, while defending champion Bubba Watson finished the day with a three-over 73 to fall into a tie for 51st at two under.