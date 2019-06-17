Rose bemoans lack of ‘A-game’ after U.S. Open challenge fades

World number three Justin Rose felt the lack of his best form showed as he finished a distant third to Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open.

Justin Rose conceded his bid for U.S. Open glory was undermined by not having his “A-game” all week at Pebble Beach.

First-time major winner Gary Woodland teed off on Sunday with a one-stroke lead over Rose, but a three-over par 74 saw the Englishman finish six shots off the pace.

It meant a share of third position alongside Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Chez Reavie for the world number three and 2013 champion.

Knowing what it takes to claim one of golf’s biggest prizes, Rose acknowledged he was not where he needed to be over the course of the past four days.

“There’s no point in letting it hurt too much,” he said. “It hurts if you lose at the death and you make a mistake.

“The way it happened for me here, I’m more proud of the fact I even gave myself a chance. I didn’t have my A-game this week.

“And to contend in a major with no game, really, I take the positive from that. I came out and responded early with a couple of good swings, made birdie, felt really good, drove it great down the middle of two.

“I felt good within myself in the situation [but] you need to be really on point. And I just gave a couple of cheap bogeys away early on the back nine.”

Wasn’t my week, grinded as best I could… so pleased for my good friend @GaryWoodland winning the US Open, a true champ… Enjoy it GW. Thanks for all the messages this week #Team pic.twitter.com/3jpKjecWYy — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) June 17, 2019

Rose finished tied for second at last year’s Open Championship and is looking forward to the final major of 2019 at Royal Portrush.

“I’m getting closer for sure and I’m getting hungrier, and I’m determined. So I feel good about preparing for that one now,” he added.

“And in these situations you definitely enjoy them and want more of them. Today there’s still a couple of things to be learned from.

“You can’t get sloppy out there. It shows up in these big events if that happens down the stretch.”