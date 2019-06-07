Bradley sets pace at RBC Canadian Open

American golfer Keegan Bradley was on another level during Thursday’s first round in Ontario.
Keegan Bradley earned a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open.
Bradley set the early pace in Ontario, where the American golfer carded a seven-under-par 63 on Thursday.
The 2011 US PGA Championship winner was bogey-free at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, holing seven birdies throughout day one.
Bradley’s 63 is his best round since 2013 when the four-time PGA Tour champion shot the same score in the second round at the Northern Trust Open.
Seven birdies.
Zero bogeys. @Keegan_Bradley cards a and sits in solo first place @RBCCanadianOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/C7fnA7fuyu
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2019
“I hit almost every fairway, almost every green, and then holed some putts,” Bradley said. “With me, it’s all about the putter. When that thing gets going, I can do stuff like I did today.”
Former world number one Rory McIlroy posted a three-under-par 67 to be within four shots of Bradley.
McIlroy had five birdies to go with two bogeys as the four-time major winner earned a share of 25th position.
US PGA champion and world number one Brooks Koepka shot a 70 to be level alongside the likes of Justin Thomas.
American star Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, had some struggles during his first-round 71.
Starting on the back nine, Johnson bogeyed five holes before steadying with three birdies and a solitary bogey.