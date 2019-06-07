Bradley sets pace at RBC Canadian Open

American golfer Keegan Bradley was on another level during Thursday’s first round in Ontario.

Keegan Bradley earned a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Bradley set the early pace in Ontario, where the American golfer carded a seven-under-par 63 on Thursday.

The 2011 US PGA Championship winner was bogey-free at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, holing seven birdies throughout day one.

Bradley’s 63 is his best round since 2013 when the four-time PGA Tour champion shot the same score in the second round at the Northern Trust Open.

His five straight birdies from the seventh through the 11th holes were keyed by his putter as he ended the round ahead of Shane Lowry, Im Sung-jae, Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen and Roberto Castro.

“I hit almost every fairway, almost every green, and then holed some putts,” Bradley said. “With me, it’s all about the putter. When that thing gets going, I can do stuff like I did today.”

Former world number one Rory McIlroy posted a three-under-par 67 to be within four shots of Bradley.

McIlroy had five birdies to go with two bogeys as the four-time major winner earned a share of 25th position.

US PGA champion and world number one Brooks Koepka shot a 70 to be level alongside the likes of Justin Thomas.

American star Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, had some struggles during his first-round 71.

Starting on the back nine, Johnson bogeyed five holes before steadying with three birdies and a solitary bogey.