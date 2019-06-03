Cantlay claims Memorial victory as Tiger shares ninth spot

Patrick Cantlay added the Memorial Tournament to his collection of trophies on Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial Tournament by two strokes, while Masters champion Tiger Woods finished in the top 10.

After two consecutive third-place finishes, Cantlay finally topped the leaderboard following his eight-under-par 64 on Friday.

Cantlay was bogey-free in his final round and fired off eight birdies to capture his second PGA Tour title.

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s been a while since I’ve won, almost a year and a half, and being able to win on this golf course, a golf course that I really like and in front of Jack [Nicklaus] and making that putt on the last hole, I can’t tell you how good it feels.

History at Jack’s Place! Patrick Cantlay has won @MemorialGolf with a 64. It’s the lowest final round by a Memorial champion.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/SWb0JzJ81n — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2019

“It validates my confidence that I can play with the best players in the world. Beating a field like this on a big golf course like this, this is very similar to a major championship set up.”

Cantlay finished 19 under overall, two shots clear of Australian Adam Scott, who closed the tournament with a four-under-par 68.

Scott nearly caught up to Cantlay after three consecutive birdies on the 14th through to the 16th hole put him two strokes off the lead.

2011: Winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award 2019: Winner at Jack’s Place #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/YFsezgT1mQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2019

Former world number one Scott was close to a birdie putt on the par-four 17th but the ball skirted just past the hole. He saved par but was unable to eagle 18.

Martin Kaymer, who was the 54-hole leader, finished fifth at 12 under following his 69, a stroke ahead of Hideki Matsuyama (72).

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth (73) and Jason Dufner (69) tied for seventh place at 10 under.

American superstar Woods (67) was a stroke further back as he highlighted the four-way tie for ninth position.

Woods opened the day with five birdies on the front nine, including back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and again right before the turn on the seventh and eighth.

The 15-time major winner carded two more birdies on the back nine and a pair of bogeys to end the event.