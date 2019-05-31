Moore strikes early to lead, Spieth shoots 66 at Memorial

Ryan Moore made a fast start to grab the Memorial Tournament lead as Jordan Spieth opened with a six-under 66.
Ryan Moore shot a seven-under 65 to take the lead after the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
The 36-year-old Moore, who has five career PGA Tour wins, went out in the second group of the day and started on a tear, making birdies on five of his first seven holes.
He went to the clubhouse with the early lead and it held up, despite a couple of challenges from other golfers on the Dublin, Ohio, course.
Jordan Spieth shot a 66 on Thursday to grab sole possession of second place, one stroke behind Moore.
Spieth’s round included a spectacular 36-foot putt on the fifth for an eagle.
Vintage.@JordanSpieth rolls in an eagle putt from 35’7″.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Rru0WnzYib
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2019
In his first tournament since climbing back into the top five of the world rankings, five-time champion Tiger Woods carded a two-under 70 thanks to three birdies on his final five holes.
Five-time @MemorialGolf champion @TigerWoods opened with a 2-under 70.
It was his best first-round score at Muirfield Village since 2012.
1999 – 68
2000 – 71
2001 – 68
2009 – 69
2012 – 70
2019 – 70 #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/4dTFBV1EjW
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2019
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot a 74 while world number three Justin Rose and number four Rory McIlroy both stumbled to three-over 75s.