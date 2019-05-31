Tiger Woods shoots opening-round 70 at Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods hit three birdies as he carded a two-under 70 in his Thursday trip around Muirfield Village at the Memorial Tournament.
Woods – who started at the 10th with Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau – recorded his first birdie of the day at the 11th hole with a manageable up-and-down.
He could not get into his stride, though, and he gave that stroke back two holes later when he sent his second shot into a bunker and failed to convert another chipped putt.
Woods hit a string of pars to turn onto the front nine, but in the final four-hole stretch, he came up with the goods.
Five-time @MemorialGolf champion @TigerWoods opened with a 2-under 70.
It was his best first-round score at Muirfield Village since 2012.
1999 – 68
2000 – 71
2001 – 68
2009 – 69
2012 – 70
2019 – 70 #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/4dTFBV1EjW
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2019
A two-putt par at the ninth meant Woods was tied for 11th when he finished his round, which was five strokes back of early leader Ryan Moore.