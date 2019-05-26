Na leads at Colonial, Spieth two shots back

Kevin Na grabbed a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Kevin Na built on an impressive second round to take the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday.
The two-time winner on the PGA Tour carded a one-under 69 in the third round to hold a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field.
Na, who carded the best round (62) of the tournament on Friday, played steady golf at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Na finished the day with three birdies, including two to open the round on the first and second holes. His only mistake came on the par-five 11th, where he had his first double bogey of the week.
He is nine under for the tournament.
“Over the years I’ve had some good rounds [at Colonial] and it’s a golf course you don’t have to overpower. You have to keep it in play,” Na said, via Golfweek.com.
“From fairway in I’m a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game.”
Kevin Na drops to -8 following a double bogey.@CTPanGolf now leads @CSChallengeFW at -9. pic.twitter.com/vhQrLgi11I
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2019
Spieth’s game, including his putting, has been superb this weekend as he is chasing his first win since the 2017 Open Championship.
It is a good sign for Spieth, who had failed to finish inside the top 20 this year until ending up tied for third at last week’s US PGA Championship.
Spieth also opened his round with birdies after a 29-foot putt on the par-five first hole and another 20-foot putt on the par-four second.
A big start for @JordanSpieth.
He sinks it from 29 feet for birdie. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/UFjaLj6KfN
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2019
.@JordanSpieth‘s putting:
He rolls in another 20-footer for a second-straight birdie. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/qrYrKhG0hm
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2019