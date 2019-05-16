Air of anticipation as US PGA gets under way

The leading lights were getting prepared for their opening rounds when the US PGA Championship started at Bethpage Black.

There was an air of anticipation when the US PGA Championship got under way on Thursday with Tiger Woods and defending champion Brooks Koepka preparing to tee off at 8.24am local time.

Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun were the first group to get under way on the front nine at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Ben Cook, Scott Piercy and Brian Gay started the second major of the year at the same time on the back nine in Long Island, New York.

The crowds will be hoping Woods pulls off a repeat of his sensational Masters triumph last month, while Koepka is also well fancied to mount another challenge.