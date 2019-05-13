Kang claims AT&T Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour win

Making his 159th PGA Tour start, Sung Kang secured his first win at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Sung Kang ended his wait for a first PGA Tour win, claiming the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

The South Korean shot a four-under 67 to finish 23 under for the tournament, earning a two-stroke victory.

It took him 159 starts to get his first PGA Tour win.

Kang finished his third round earlier on Sunday with a three-under 68 to enter the final 18 holes with a three-shot lead.

It was a lead he was rarely at risk of relinquishing.

He dropped a couple of shots in his round, but both of his bogeys came soon after birdies and he followed up a bogey on the second with two birdies to close out his front nine and another on 12 with three in a row at 14, 15 and 16.

Sung Kang is a @KobeBryant fan. Three straight back-nine birdies. Stepping up in the 4th quarter.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9FRaiZ2YCU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2019

Scott Piercy finished tied for second after a seven-under 64 helped him close out his tournament at 21 under. He went bogey-free on the weekend. Matt Every shot a final-round 66 to tie Piercy.

Brooks Koepka (65) finished fourth at 20 under.

Texas native Jordan Spieth shot an even-par 71 to close out his tournament at 11 under and a tie for 29th.

Going into the US PGA Championship next week at Bethpage Black, Spieth is still trying to find his game.

“Today’s round wasn’t great, but overall a pretty solid week, especially on the greens,” Spieth told CBS after his round.

“It’s really nice when that happens, I start to kind of give myself a little bit more leeway and freedom in going out and try to [score better] when I’m putting well.”

The US PGA Championship starts on Thursday.