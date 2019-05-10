Romo shoots his best round on PGA Tour

Tony Romo shot a five-over-par 76 in Thursday’s opening round – surpassing his previous best effort of 77 on the Tour.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo carded his best round on the PGA Tour at the Byron Nelson.

The 39-year-old – a four-time NFL Pro Bowler – chipped in for eagle on the par-five seventh hole from around 30 yards to move two under at that early stage at Dallas’ Trinity Forest Golf Club, where he is a member.

However, Romo ended the day tied for 148th – 13 shots adrift of leaders Denny McCarthy.

The current CBS analyst was excited with the experience at the Byron Nelson, where he holed an eagle and birdie to go with two double bogeys and four bogeys.

“It was fantastic,” Romo told WFAA. “I could feel the energy. People pulling for ya.”