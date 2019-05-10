Romo shoots his best round on PGA Tour

Tony Romo shot a five-over-par 76 in Thursday’s opening round – surpassing his previous best effort of 77 on the Tour.
The 39-year-old – a four-time NFL Pro Bowler – chipped in for eagle on the par-five seventh hole from around 30 yards to move two under at that early stage at Dallas’ Trinity Forest Golf Club, where he is a member.
However, Romo ended the day tied for 148th – 13 shots adrift of leaders Denny McCarthy.
“It was fantastic,” Romo told WFAA. “I could feel the energy. People pulling for ya.”