American Max Homa eased to a three-shot win at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first PGA Tour success.

Max Homa finally got his first PGA Tour win, claiming the Wells Fargo Championship by three strokes.

The 28-year-old used a round of four-under 67 on the final day at Quail Hollow Club to get the victory. He finished the tournament at 15 under.

Homa’s win was delayed by inclement weather. Play was stopped for just over an hour as Homa was nearing the end of his round.

He ended up carding a bogey on the par-four 16th but had a big enough advantage over the field despite his only blemish of Sunday.

Joel Dahmen, who had the solo lead for the bulk of the day on Sunday, fell into second place at 12 under.

He had just three birdies, which was not enough to offset his two bogeys – one on the front and back nine.

Dahmen was just three back with four holes to play but four consecutive pars were not enough to catch up to Homa.

Three back with four to play.@Joel_Dahmen continues to apply pressure in search of his first TOUR win.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/FZ8k4mKpG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2019

Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey all moved into the top five.

Rose finished alone in third place at 11 under while Garcia, Fowler and Casey all shared fourth place at nine under with Jason Dufner.

Garcia had one of the more colourful scorecards out of the top finishers.

Before the turn, Garcia had an eagle on the par-five seventh hole followed by a birdie on the par-four eighth. After the turn, he had two consecutive birdies before a mixed finish.

A five-way tie for eighth place at seven under rounded out the top finishers. Rory McIlroy, Jhonattan Vegas and Kyle Stanley were all part of the group.