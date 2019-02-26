Royal Liverpool to host The Open in 2022

The Open will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2022, marking the championship’s 13th visit to the Hoylake course.

Royal Liverpool has been announced as the host venue for The Open in 2022.

The 151st staging of the championship will mark the 13th occasion the tournament has been held at the Hoylake course in Merseyside.

Rory McIlroy was the most recent winner at Royal Liverpool in 2014, while Tiger Woods is also among the former champions after triumphing there in 2006.

“The Open shares a strong affinity with England’s Golf Coast and following the success of the Championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at its return to Royal Liverpool,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

“Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of Champion Golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022.”

The course first staged The Open in 1897 and Ian Gilmore, captain of Royal Liverpool, commented: “We are thrilled to be hosting The Open at Hoylake again – the 13th to be held here.

“Support for world class sport in Merseyside and the north west [of England] is intense and passionate.

“Fans will turn out in force expecting another great winner to join the pantheon of great Champion Golfers who have won at Hoylake – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being the last two – a testament to the quality of our course that always seems to find the world’s best golfer. Roll on 2022!”

Royal Portrush, Royal St George’s and St Andrews will host the championship in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.