It was not the end to the WGC-Mexico Championship that Rory McIlroy hoped for, but he took the time to look after two upset young fans.

At least two people were more upset than Rory McIlroy by the Northern Irishman’s failure to overhaul Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

McIlroy trailed the American by four shots heading into the final round, but could only manage a four-under 67 on the last day as Johnson claimed his 20th PGA Tour crown by finishing five strokes clear on 21 under.

And two young McIlroy fans, Eduardo and Hector, were reduced to tears by that second-place finish as the world number six stopped to sign autographs at the end of play in Mexico City.

The four-time major winner took pity on the pair, thanking them for their support and inviting them back to the locker room to receive some more signed gear, belatedly bringing smiles to the faces of the two youngsters.