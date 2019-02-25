Trainer wins first PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico

American Martin Trainer carded a five-under-par 67 in the final round as he earned a three-stroke victory on Sunday.
Martin Trainer claimed the Puerto Rico Open for his maiden PGA Tour success.
The 27-year-old – making his 11th PGA Tour start – birdied four of the final 10 holes to finish at 15 under.
“It’s obviously incredible,” Trainer said. “I never thought that I would be able to win on the PGA Tour. I managed to do it today and that’s just incredible.”
