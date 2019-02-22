Rory McIlroy believes he is on track to end his wait for a win after taking a first-round lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Northern Irishman fired an eight-under 63 in the opening round on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson.

McIlroy, 29, has won just once on the PGA Tour since 2016, claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March last year.

Speaking after his first round, the four-time major champion said he felt his approach would eventually bring further success.

“Practicing the right way, thinking well, training well, eating well, all the stuff that I try to do,” McIlroy told a news conference.

“Winning is a by-product of doing all the little things well and I feel like I’m on a really good journey of doing that and I think it’s just a matter of time. I can’t put pressure on myself, I can’t push it.

How does @McIlroyRory play this 305-yard par 4? “Just hit it at the left bunkers and try to cut a 2-iron into the hole.” #MustSeeMoments pic.twitter.com/w0omEIVgxk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2019

“I’m off to a great start this week, but I literally have taken each and every day this year one day at a time and that’s the way I’m going to treat it, not just this week but going forward.”

McIlroy has won two WGC events previously, but the last of those came in 2015.