McIlroy leads in Mexico, Woods shoots 71

Rory McIlroy fired an eight-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Northern Irish star McIlroy, 29, is in the solo lead after shooting an eight-under 63 in his opening round.

McIlroy was good to start the day, but he was great after making the turn as he made an eagle on his 10th hole – the first at the course – and went four under on his first four holes on his back nine.

His putting was especially good as he made a slew of long putts.

His fifth putt made outside 6 feet today.@McIlroyRory retakes the solo lead.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/oIi2EWb9Kw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2019

Dustin Johnson is in outright second one shot back of McIlroy after a seven-under 64.

The world number three and two-time champion started his day with three straight birdies and went bogey-free for his round.

Woods struggled to get going in his round. The 14-time major winner started his day with a double-bogey and had an up-and-down afternoon with four birdies to go with the double-bogey and two more bogeys.

He shot an even-par 71 to finish the day in a tie for 25th.

Justin Thomas is in a tie for third with Matt Kuchar at five under, Billy Horschel is in seventh at three under and Xander Schauffele is in a tie for 11th at two under.

Bryson DeChambeau (four over), Jordan Spieth (four over) and defending champion Phil Mickelson (eight over) will have to scramble mightily to get into any semblance of contention.