Furyk obvious choice for vice-captain – Stricker

Jim Furyk captained the USA to defeat in the Ryder Cup last year, but Steve Stricker says he can play a big part in the 2020 event.

Steve Stricker says his predecessor Jim Furyk was an obvious choice to be named as his first Ryder Cup vice-captain.

An emotional Stricker was on Wednesday confirmed as USA captain for the 2020 event at Whistling Straits.

The 51-year-old also revealed that Furyk will assist him after captaining his country in the defeat to Europe at Le Golf National last year.

Stricker thinks Furyk can have a big influence in the event next September.

“In keeping with the consistency that the Ryder Cup Committee has put forward for us, I have Jim Furyk as my first vice-captain,” said Stricker, who will captain his country in his home state of Wisconsin.

“Jim and I are friends, we go way back to almost rookie years together. He was a vice-captain for me at the Presidents Cup [in 2017], I was with him last year in Paris.

“He’s truly a great guy, he brings a lot to the table. He’s a good guy, he means a lot to me and he’ll be very beneficial for the team.”