Steve Stricker will captain the United States when the Ryder Cup is staged in his home state of Wisconsin in 2020.

Stricker was a vice-captain for a third time when the USA were beaten by Europe at Le Golf National last year and has landed the top job for the showpiece at Whistling Straits.

The 51-year-old, who lives just a couple of hours from the course for the 2020 event, will pit his wits against Europe captain Padraig Harrington after being confirmed as Jim Furyk’s successor on Wednesday.