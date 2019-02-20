Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo to play Dallas PGA Tour event

Cowboys quarterback-turned-NFL analyst Tony Romo has received a sponsor’s exemption to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

The tournament — which moved from TPC Las Colinas to Trinity Forest in 2018 — hinted at a high-profile participant last week, tweeting that a “Dallas icon will be joining the tournament”.

Romo is a member at Trinity Forest, and tournament director Jon Drago said: “We’ve talked about it for years. He’s tried to qualify for some of them, has had conflicts with football.

“Now we’re playing at Trinity Forest, his home course, and he’s not playing football. The timing just felt right this year.”

What Dallas icon will be joining the tournament in May? #attbyronnelson #morethanagame pic.twitter.com/vqVaAm9A4n — AT&T Byron Nelson (@attbyronnelson) February 15, 2019

In a news release from the tournament, Romo said: “Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Romo, 38, most recently gained notice for his golf while playing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this month when his shot from a hospitality area nearly found the cup on the 15th hole during the PGA Tour event’s second round.

Interestingly, should Romo make the cut to play the weekend at the Nelson, his NFL broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, will be on the call for CBS as the QB-turned-prescient NFL analyst tees it up.