Tiger Woods wins Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Having ended a five-year wait for a tournament after four back surgeries, Tiger Woods’ return has been honoured by Laureus.

Tiger Woods has received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award after he returned to winning ways on the PGA Tour in 2018.

Following four operations on his back in the space of just over three years, 14-time major champion Woods claimed his first win in 1,876 days at the Tour Championship.

The American had to re-engineer his golf swing due to his previous injury problems, creating doubts over whether he could return to the top having previously dominated in the sport.

His triumph at East Lake came after he flirted with victory at the US PGA Championship, finishing second to Brooks Koepka.

Woods now has 80 PGA Tour titles and two more wins would put him level with Sam Snead at the top of the all-time list.

It is the 43-year-old's third Laureus award, having been named Sportsman of the Year in 2000 and 2001.

"I just want to say thank you for this opportunity," Woods said.

"I had an amazing year last year and to be recognised … is something very special, because if you'd asked me a couple years ago would I ever be involved in the game like this I'd have given you a difference answer, and here we are. Thank you, it's such an honour."







