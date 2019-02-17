Thomas leads rain-delayed Genesis Open

Justin Thomas was one-stroke clear and through two holes of his third round when bad light forced players off the course in California.
Thomas was one-stroke clear and through two holes of his third round when bad light forced players off the course in Palisades, California.
Trying to make up for lost time due to rain delays, golfers took to the Riviera Golf Course earlier on Saturday morning and played well into the evening.
No golfer finished their third round, with Adam Scott a shot behind Thomas and through two holes ahead of the resumption of play at 09:00 local time on Sunday.
Leaderboard update after Saturday’s play @GenesisOpen:
1. @JustinThomas34, -13
2. Adam Scott, -12
3. @PRodgersGolf, -11
3. @JBHolmesGolf, -11
5. Michael Thompson, -10
6. @KcJGolf, -9
7. 3 players tied at -8
Round 3 resumes at 6:45 a.m. PST. pic.twitter.com/ITdrJqFTjn
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2019
Former world number one Rory McIlroy was five shots off the pace in a tie for seventh and through three holes when play was called off, a stroke ahead of defending champion Bubba Watson (through four), Jordan Spieth (through four), Jon Rahm (through four) and Kelly Kraft (through five).
American veteran Tiger Woods, who made the cut with one hole to spare, fired off three birdies and one eagle in a shortened round to be six under.
The 14-time major champion was through seven holes of his penultimate round having started birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie, while Dustin Johnson (through nine) is three under.
@TigerWoods has started Round 3 of the @GenesisOpen 3-3-3.
—#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/090pN4dYDj
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2019
Mickelson started well with an eagle but carded two bogeys before the day was over.