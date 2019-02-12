Mickelson: Reaching $100m prize money? I just need one more match with Tiger!

Asked if he had ever thought of reaching $100m in prize money, Phil Mickelson joked: “I just need one more match with Tiger Woods!”

Phil Mickelson surpassed $90million in prize money by winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Monday and he had a novel idea of how he could get to nine figures.

After retaining his three-shot lead over Paul Casey on the last two holes in a weather-delayed finale, Mickelson secured a $1.37m pay-out and a fifth victory at the California course.

It was just the 48-year-old’s second title since 2013, so it was unsurprising to hear during his news conference he had not thought of reaching $100m.

However, having earned $9m by defeating Tiger Woods in The Match last November – as well as an additional $600,000 in side bets – he realised how amassing the total could quickly become reality.

“I just need one more match with Tiger and I should get there,” Mickelson joked.

Woods is the only player to have broken through the $100m barrier on the PGA Tour, the 14-time major winner totalling $115,584,657 across his illustrious career.

Mickelson’s win means he and Woods have now triumphed at an event more recently than Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy and he predicted a strong season for the veteran duo.

“I believe that if I play my best, if Tiger plays his best, it’s good enough to win on any week,” said Mickelson.

“The challenge is there are so many great young players in the game that it takes our best to win.

“I think both myself and Tiger are going to have a really, really good year this year.”