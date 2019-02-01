Among a group of three tied for the Phoenix Open lead are Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler carded seven-under 64s in the first round to be in a three-way tie for the lead at the Phoenix Open.

Playing together, the two Americans traded blows all day and finished in a tie for the lead alongside Harold Varner III.

Fowler started his day on fire as he was three under through four holes with an eagle at his fourth, which was the 13th.

Not to be outdone, Thomas birdied five of six holes on his back nine – from the first to the sixth.

Fowler and Thomas are living together this week in Phoenix, along with their significant others, and could have a lot of back and forth.

“It’s fun to feed off each other,” Fowler said, via ESPN. “You also give each other a hard time, where things went wrong, where things were good, and I definitely enjoy it.

“I’ve always loved spending time around my friends, and growing up, junior golf practicing and kind of pushing each other, I feel like it always helped bring out the best in me.”

Varner is also tied atop the leaderboard after his 64.

Giving the people what they want …@HV3_Golf gets the crowd going with a at 16. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/wleM28TLFg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2019

Martin Laird and J.T. Poston are tied for fourth at six under.

Bubba Watson is two shots back of the leaders at five under while Webb Simpson and Jon Rahm are at four under.

Phil Mickelson and defending champion Gary Woodland are tied at three under after opening-round 68s.