American Matt Kuchar won the Sony Open in Hawaii with a comprehensive four-stroke victory on Sunday.

Kuchar carded a four-under-par 66 in the final round to claim his ninth PGA Tour title and 100th top-10 finish.

The 40-year-old, who was victorious at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November, had seven birdies to top the leaderboard at 22 under.

Kuchar struggled at the start of his round, tallying bogeys on three of his first five holes. But, he carded five birdies and four pars on the back nine to secure victory.

“I knew good things were going to happen. … To win two out of three is crazy to comprehend,” Kuchar said.

Andrew Putnam finished four strokes back in second following his 68, while Marc Leishman (64), Hudson Swafford (64), Chez Reavie (67) and Corey Conners (64) all ended in a tie for third at 17-under.

Bryson DeChambeau (67) finished in a share for 10th at 14-under, defending champion Patton Kizzire (65) was 13 under, while 2017 champion Justin Thomas was two shots further back (66).