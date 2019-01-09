Bjorn: Ryder Cup captain Harrington ‘highly respected by all’

Thomas Bjorn has given his backing to Padraig Harrington, who will succeed him as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for the tournament in 2020.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Harrington, 47, would lead Europe’s bid to retain the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin next year.

The Irishman was one of Bjorn’s vice-captains at Le Golf National in September when Europe cruised to an emphatic 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States.

It was Harrington’s ninth Ryder Cup – his third as a vice-captain after six as a player – and Bjorn believes the three-time major winner has the support of his peers.

Congratulations @padraig_h

"An unbelievable individual career and highly respected by all."#goteameurope https://t.co/g2JU2dWPDa — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 8, 2019

Justin Rose, who was part of Bjorn’s victorious team in France, was among those who also offered their congratulations, along with one of Harrington’s ex-Ryder Cup colleagues Luke Donald.

“Great news to wake up to,” said Donald, who played on three Ryder Cup teams with Harrington in 2004, 2006 and 2010.