Rose reclaims world number one spot

Brooks Koepka was unable to retain top spot in the rankings in Hawaii, Justin Rose replacing him despite not being in action last week.

Justin Rose has reclaimed the world number one spot despite not playing at the Tournament of Champions.

The FedEx Cup champion skipped the tournament in Hawaii, but was still able to replace Brooks Koepka at the top of the rankings.

Koepka needed to be no lower than a share of eighth to prevent a slip in the rankings and could only finish 24th.

Rose had two short spells as the best player on the planet last year and the Englishman will be aiming for a longer stay this time around.

Xander Schauffele is up to sixth in the rankings after matching the Plantation course record with an 11-under 62 at Kapalua on Sunday to take the Tournament of Champions title.