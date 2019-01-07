Schauffele shoots 62 to win Tournament of Champions

Xander Schauffele produced a stunning final round to win the Tournament of Champions.
Xander Schauffele carded a record-equalling 11-under 62 to edge out Gary Woodland and win the Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
Schauffele, who won the WGC-HSBC Champions in October 2018, climbed up the leaderboard behind eight birdies and two eagles.
The only blemish on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-four first hole. But, he followed that by firing off four birdies in five holes on the front nine and made the turn after an eagle on the par-five ninth.
Schauffele finished the tournament at 23 under after equalling the course record with his 62, securing a fourth PGA Tour win.
A champion of champions. @XSchauffele wins the @Sentry_TOC and becomes the first multiple winner of the 2018-19 season.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/VCrw6JBY6S
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2019
Woodland, who started the day with a three-shot lead, did not have a single hiccup with five birdies in the final round at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. His mistake-free round was enough to keep him neck and neck with Schauffele as the two were tied going into the final hole.
But, Woodland ultimately finished the final day with a five-under 68 to be at 22 under.
Gary has the answer. @XSchauffele and @GaryWoodland are tied for the lead with one hole to play. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/oK0jyaXeb9
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2019
Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy joined Johnson in a tie for fourth.