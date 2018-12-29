McIlroy to begin 2019 by playing in Hawaii

Kapalua will be the starting point for Rory McIlroy next year, with the 29-year-old planning to play regularly on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy will kick off 2019 by playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Northern Irishman is to be part of a star-studded field at the Plantation Course at the Kapalua resort, with world number one Brooks Koepka, this year’s Open winner Francesco Molinari and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed also confirmed.

However, despite qualifying, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods have not committed to the winners-only tournament, which starts on January 2.

McIlroy’s participation is hardly a surprise after he revealed in November how he planned to appear more regularly on the PGA Tour next year.

“I’ve got a couple of pure European Tour events on my schedule up to the end of August,” the 29-year-old told BBC Sport last month.

“I guess my big thing is I want to play against the strongest fields week in, week out, and for the most part of the season, that is in America.”