Told you I would do it! Cheeky Bjorn has Ryder Cup score tattooed on backside

Twelve weeks on from Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph, Thomas Bjorn has kept his promise and had the score inked on to his bottom.

Thomas Bjorn has kept his promise to Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team by having the score of this year’s event tattooed on his backside.

In a jubilant news conference following the hosts’ emphatic 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States at Le Golf National in September, Europe’s players revealed Bjorn had pledged to have a tattoo in a private place if the team regained the trophy.

On Christmas Eve, the official Twitter account of Europe’s Ryder Cup team shared a video to show the Dane had kept to his word.

In the video, Bjorn can be seen visiting a tattoo parlour and having the score tattooed on his bottom together with an image of the Ryder Cup trophy.

“Told you I would do it,” says Bjorn with a rueful smile at the end of the clip, before uttering “Merry Christmas” and dropping his head to his hands.

A promise made. A promise kept #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/nWp9EfRJEL — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) December 24, 2018

Talk about a cheeky way to commemorate a memorable triumph.