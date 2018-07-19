R&A rejects ‘Carnoustie too small’ claims

The R&A has rejected claims by the captain of Carnoustie Golf Club that the Scottish town may be too small to host the Open Championship.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers refuted the claims by Bill Thompson, who accused golf’s organising body of acting like a “corporate machine”.

Speaking about hosting the Open, Thompson said: “We have 14,000 residents – we’re not built for 45-50,000 people.”

“It is changing the balance. The balance was that you would always put up with an element of disruption, and a number of weeks with not playing the course, and a number of weeks with less play.

“But for the first time we have actually seen pieces of the golf course torn up for corporate hospitality tents.

“We have already lost several weeks of play and we will lose more before they come back into play.”

Carnoustie is one of 10 courses to host the Open.

“It is difficult because the venues all want to have the Open because it is a badge that brings business,” Thompson explained.

“It allows them to set green fees to a certain level and the income to allow them to pay for the many, many green-keepers and the great courses we get to play on all year round.

“But at the end of the day, this is a machine, a corporate machine which is run very professionally. But as a machine, there is very little input, very little communication.

“We are absolutely on the periphery of this tournament.”

Rejecting Thompson’s points, Slumbers replied: “Everyone has a point but I’m not sure I agree with him.”

“The Open has grown as we have sought to ensure the Open is one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

“We feel very strongly that this is a great links course and, actually, once you get here there is plenty of space.”