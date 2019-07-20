Having lit up the Ryder Cup together in France last year, the two halves of the ‘Moliwood’ duo might soon both adorn the famous Claret Jug.

Francesco Molinari hopes to soon be celebrating an Open Championship win for Tommy Fleetwood and insists the Englishman is destined to claim a major one day.

The 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year paired up with Fleetwood to form a formidable partnership at last year’s Ryder Cup.

They became known collectively as ‘Moliwood’ and now the Italian half of that duo, who won the Claret Jug by two strokes at Carnoustie, wants to see his close friend’s name next to his own on the famous silverware.

Fleetwood sat third at the midway point in Northern Ireland, just one stroke behind leading duo J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry.

“It would make a good story for you guys to have the two of us, one next to the other on the Claret Jug,” said Molinari after shooting a 72 at Royal Portrush on Saturday, having narrowly made the cut.

“He’s a friend and I’ll cheer him on and hopefully he can get it done. There is still a long way to go but he’s there definitely with a chance. If it’s not this week I think it’s coming soon.

“The way he plays, he’s a very talented player and he’s still very young.

“Talking about expectations, he needs to wait for his time and it will come, for sure. The way he plays and the way he handles himself, it’s just a matter of time.

“I hope for him it will be this week, it will be great to have his name next to mine on the Claret Jug and we can have a big party together next week.”

Fleetwood, 28, goes out in the penultimate group alongside compatriot Lee Westwood on a day of generally favourable conditions on the Dunluce Links.