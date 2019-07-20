After a disappointing showing at The Open, Tiger Woods plans to take some time off before the FedExCup Playoffs.

Tiger Woods still loves “the stress” of playing major golf but expressed frustration at not being able to compete at the top of the leaderboards after his Masters triumph.

The American great started The Open Championship with a seven-over-par 78 on Thursday and could only go one under on a favourable day of scoring at Royal Portrush in round two.

With the projected cutline hovering around one over, Woods will not be around for the weekend in Northern Ireland.

Since his dramatic Masters win in April, Woods will have missed the cut in two majors and tied 21st at the U.S. Open – a return that does not sit well with the 15-time major winner.

“It’s more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events,” said Woods, who has missed multiple cuts at majors in the same season for just the second time in his career.

“I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major and unfortunately, I’ve only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it.

“But the other three I didn’t do very well.”

Tiger Woods will miss the cut at #TheOpen. It’s just the second time in his career he’s missed multiple cuts at majors in the same season. pic.twitter.com/3ETXGqUMtF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 19, 2019

Woods is now planning on taking some time off ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs on the PGA Tour, which begin in August.

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs. We’ve got the playoffs coming up and anything can happen,” he added.

“Last year I almost stole the whole FedEx Cup at the very end. If it wasn’t for Rosie’s [Justin Rose] little break there at the bunker, it could have been interesting.

“So get ready for those events and after that have a break.”