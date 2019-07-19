Lowry off to a flyer as Holmes gets home at eight under

Lee Westwood surged up the leaderboard and Shane Lowry was in fine touch early in his second round at The Open.

Shane Lowry made a flying to start to round two of The Open Championship as Lee Westwood surged into contention and J.B. Holmes reached the clubhouse at eight under par.

Overnight leader Holmes backed up his opening 66 with a three-under 68 at Royal Portrush.

Irishman Lowry was at the same score having birdied four of his first five holes in an electric opening to his round on Friday.

Westwood matched the seven under through two rounds posted by Tommy Fleetwood as the early starters capitalised on favourable scoring conditions.

.@ShaneLowryGolf is on Fire! He almost sinks this eagle on the 5th #TheOpen Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC … pic.twitter.com/rlXYUjlTLu — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2019

Justin Rose was at six under and had one hole remaining, with Cameron Smith and Justin Harding back home at the same score.

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth were three shots off the lead having completed their rounds. Tony Finau was also five under with a hole to play.