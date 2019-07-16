Woods lauds Koepka despite apparent Portrush snub

Brooks Koepka is once again a leading contender for major glory at Royal Portrush, where he appears to be avoiding Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods lauded the remarkable consistency of Brooks Koepka at major championships despite being the victim of an apparent snub from his compatriot.

Koepka heads into this week’s Open having won four of the last 10 majors and occupying the world number one ranking.

The 29-year-old has frequently insisted he does not get the recognition his achievements deserve, and reiterated that point again on Tuesday.

But when Woods spoke to the media shortly after Koepka had done so at Royal Portrush, there was no shortage of praise from the 15-time major champion towards a man whose record at the most recent four has been first, tied second, first, second.

“What he’s done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable,” said Woods, who won the 2019 Masters at the expense of Koepka, among others, to end an 11-year drought in golf’s big four events.

“To be so consistent, so solid. He’s been in contention to win each and every major championship.”

Do you think @BKoepka will be the second person in history to win #TheOpen as World No.1? pic.twitter.com/fIlqEuz33F — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2019

Woods did, however, recount what might be considered a revealing story about Koepka, who appears reluctant to give his legendary rival any competitive edge in Northern Ireland, having narrowly missed out on the green jacket himself.

“Tell you a funny story,” Woods began. “I texted Brooksie congratulations on another great finish [at Augusta].

“And I said, ‘Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’.

“I’ve heard nothing.”

Woods will be seeking a fourth Claret Jug at Portrush, with or without Koepka’s assistance.