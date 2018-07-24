Molinari’s win by the numbers

Francesco Molinari became Italy’s first major champion after firing a closing two-under-par-69 to win the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday. Here are some interesting statistics that are relevant to his victory.

Molinari’s triumph was a historic occasion for both himself and his native Italy. The country is more on the golfing map now than it has ever been and with the 2022 Ryder Cup set to be hosted at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, the timing of the 35-year-old’s success is almost ideal. But how did it come to be that the Claret Jug ended up in Molinari’s hands? We take a look through cold, hard numbers.

It was on the cards

Where else to start but to look at Molinari’s form in the build-up to The Open. After a missed cut at The Players Championship in May, he has been quite sensational. In his next five events he won at the BMW PGA Championship (European Tour) and Quicken Loans National (PGA Tour), finished second at the Italian Open (European Tour) and John Deere Classic (PGA Tour) and wound up 25th at the US Open.

The golf itself

Molinari shot rounds of 70, 72, 65 and 69 to get to a total score of 276 which was eight strokes under par. His four rounds contained 17 birdies, 47 pars, seven bogeys and one double-bogey (in his final two rounds he made only pars and birdies). While he scored fantastically well, his statistics are not as impressive as one might have thought they would be. Molinari hit just 26 of 60 fairways (tied for 120th) and 48 of 72 fairways (tied for 25th). His flat stick was hot though, averaging a mere 28 putts per round on very tricky greens. His short game was similarly on point too. Molinari got up and down for par 17 times on the 24 occasions he missed the green in regulation. These numbers reinforce an old adage in the game of golf, the short game really is where majors are won and lost.

A good four days of work

Molinari earned some money for his efforts. A lot of money, actually. He left Scotland with £1.4 million. The last time The Open was held at Carnoustie was in 2007 (not that long ago) and Padraig Harrington took home £750,000 for lifting the Claret Jug. How times have changed… well, not really.

A big team

Molinari dispels the notion that golf is an individual sport. He joked at the presentation ceremony about the size of his team, but has fully reaped the rewards of working with putting coach Phil Kenyon, performance coach Dave Alred (used to work with England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson), swing coach Denis Pugh, short game coach Mark Roe, caddie Pello Valle, trainer Rob Goldup and manager Gorka Guillen. It’s a good thing he won all that money, there are plenty of salaries to pay every month.

A surge up the rankings

Molinari was well placed to make Thomas Bjorn’s 2018 Ryder Cup team before the weekend and now he tops the European Points list by a good distance. He has previously appeared in two successful Ryder Cup campaigns and is now all but certain of a third cap at the event. He has also climbed to a career high world ranking of sixth.

If absolutely nothing else, Molinari’s Claret Jug will hopefully have provided Italians with some pick-me-up music after they would have suffered through the entire FIFA World Cup in Russia without the presence of their beloved Gli Azzurri.