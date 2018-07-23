Open Championship |

Molinari victory no surprise to fellow pros

Francesco Molinari is the toast of Italy after securing the country’s first ever major title with his victory in the Open Championship on Sunday.

Molinari fired a steady two-under final round of 69 in windy conditions as challenges from Tiger Woods, defending champion Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy either faded or failed to materialise.

It marked a superb end to the tournament for Molinari, who went bogey free over the last 36 holes at Carnoustie, one of the most feared venues on the Open roster.

The result was all the more impressive as Molinari was playing alongside Tiger Woods and the circus that accompanies the 14-time major champion.

Although golf fans were quick to point out that it wasn’t the first time the Italian had been in the same group as Woods at a major.

The win was extremely popular among Molinari’s fellow professionals, who rushed to congratulate him on social media.

It also capped a remarkable few weeks for the 35-year old who had been in sparkling form in the weeks ahead of The Open as his recent results show.

Molinari’s last five tournaments:
BMW PGA Championship – 24 May-27 May (winner)
Italian Open – May 31-June 3 (second place)
US Open – June 14-June 17 (tied 25th)
Quicken Loans National – June 28-July 1 (winner)
John Deere Classic – July 12-July 15 (second place)

Nobody could say they didn’t see it coming.

As for what’s next for the new Champion Golfer of the Year, fellow pro Wes Bryan revealed all in a tweet that he said quoted Molinari talking about his retirement plans during a tournament in China earlier this year.

Exciting times ahead it seems!

Comments