Molinari wins The Open title

Francesco Molinari became the first Italian to win a Major as he won the 147th Open Championship by two shots with an eight-under-par total at Carnoustie on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who has been in red-hot form of late, played a solid controlled final round, in tough conditions, to score a 69 after a birdie on the final hole, to win his biggest tournament ever.

Unforgettable. The 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year is Francesco Molinari #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/nabwnX8TAv — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2018

He also did not make a single bogey over the weekend.

Two shots back on six under was a group of four players – Englishman Justin Rose(69), Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (70) plus American duo Kevin Kisner (74) and Xander Schauffele (74).

Molinari, who started the final round three shots behind co-leaders Kisner, Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, scored 13 consecutive pars at the start of his round before his first birdie on the 14th and then a second on the final hole, for his 69 and the victory.

American Tiger Woods had looked well placed to claim a 15th Major but a double-bogey six on the 11th hole and another bogey on the 12th ruled him out of contention with a 71, and a tie for third place, with England’s Eddie Pepperell (67) and American Kevin Chappel (73), all tied at five under.

Schauffele seemed to get his act together after dropping four shots in three holes on the front nine with birdies at the tenth and 14th to join Molinari on seven under. But a bogey on the 17th ended his hopes of winning and had to settle for a second-place tie.

After his victory, Molinari said: “What a week. Obviously, it’s incredible to stand here between all these people.

“There are a lot of people I should thank – first of all my family for the support they give me when I travel around the world; my wife is a really big part of the team.

“Each of my coaches have been a massive part of the journey to get here so thanks for your work. The volunteers and fans here make it possible – it truly is the best atmosphere in golf.

“I think it will take a long time for this to sink in. To go bogey-free at the weekend around a track like this, it’s very good.

“I was as calm as you can be in the final round in the Open. I felt like I was ready for it.”

Leading Scores:

1 MOLINARI, Francesco -8 70 72 65 69 – 276

T2 ROSE, Justin -6 72 73 64 69

T2 MCILROY, Rory -6 69 69 70 70

T2 KISNER, Kevin -6 66 70 68 74

T2 SCHAUFFELE, Xander -6 71 66 67 74

T6 PEPPERELL, Eddie -5 71 70 71 67

T6 WOODS, Tiger -5 71 71 66 71

T6 CHAPPELL, Kevin -5 70 69 67 73

T9 FINAU, Tony -4 67 71 71 71

T9 KUCHAR, Matt -4 70 68 70 72

T9 SPIETH, Jordan -4 72 67 65 76

T12 CANTLAY, Patrick -3 70 71 70 70

T12 OLESEN, Thorbjorn -3 70 70 70 71

T12 MOORE, Ryan -3 68 73 69 71

T12 FLEETWOOD, Tommy -3 72 65 71 73

T12 SIMPSON, Webb -3 70 71 67 73

T17 DAY, Jason -2 71 71 72 68

T17 PEREZ, Pat -2 69 68 74 71

T17 VAN ROOYEN, Erik -2 67 71 71 73

T17 HOFFMAN, Charley -2 71 70 68 73

T17 SCOTT, Adam -2 71 70 68 73

T17 JOHNSON, Zach -2 69 67 72 74

T17 NOREN, Alex -2 70 71 67 74