US trio on top at The Open

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele are tied at the top of The Open Championship leaderboard as the event heads into Sunday.

The biggest mover of the bunch was Spieth, who signed for a six under 65 around a relatively benign and sun-baked Carnoustie to move to nine under for the tournament.

The American – sporting a sleek new haircut – kickstarted his bogey-free round by driving the green on the opening hole and rolling in an eagle putt. Great course management and crisp iron play saw Spieth earn four more birdies for a flawless round.

You won’t believe @JordanSpieth‘s morning in Carnoustie – and we aren’t talking about the course 👇 😂 Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/dFIdmSYUp3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

He will feature in the final group with friend Schauffele, who is looking forward to it.

“Jordan is such a nice guy,” said Schauffele, who carded six birdies and a couple bogeys.

“If anything, we can hopefully get something going, and we can start feeding off each other. He won last year and he’s playing great golf right now. So I think he’d be a lot of fun.”

Justin Rose also impressed on Saturday, carding a round-of-the-day seven under 64, his lowest round ever at The Open. His seven-birdie round left him four under for the tournament, five off the pace.

6️⃣4️⃣ What a round from @JustinRose99. Equalling the lowest round score in #TheOpen at Carnoustie 🌹 pic.twitter.com/siDTZvTelb — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

“It was a beautiful morning to play golf,” said Rose.

“The greens were somewhat receptive and the pins weren’t as tough as the first couple of days. I felt like it was a typical setup for a moving day, so it was nice to make that move.”

Further down the leaderboard, Kevin Chappell is alone in fourth on seven under, while Francesco Molinari’s six under 65 sees him in solo fifth on six under.

A host of hopefuls lie on five under, including 2013 Open winner Zach Johnson, local favourites Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood and a resurgent Tiger Woods.