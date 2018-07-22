Woods bounces back at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods bounced back from a couple disappointing opening rounds to leave himself with an outside chance of lifting The Open Championship trophy once again.

The former world number one signed for a brilliant five under 66 around a sun-baked Carnoustie, leaving him on five under for the tournament, four shots off the clubhouse lead.

Woods enjoyed a bright start on the front nine, rolling in gains on the fourth, sixth and ninth to make the turn at three under.

Brilliant up and down for par for @TigerWoods. You're not going to want to miss tomorrow.#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/BNyeWTWu9n — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

The 14-time major winner took this momentum into the back nine, making birdie on the tenth eleventh and 14th, with his trademark fist pump making a comeback.

A three-putt on the parthree 16th would blemish his card, but otherwise Woods was content to be in the mix on for championship Sunday, where high winds are forecast.

“That was good, that was good,” beamed the 38-year-old after the round.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve felt like this. Given what happened last few years, I didn’t know if that would ever happen again but here I am with a chance on a Sunday in a major championship. It’s going to be fun.

“I didn’t want to be too far back and I’m definitely in reach. I’m right there. I’ve got a chance at this, which is great.

“I didn’t know I was tied for the lead at one point, I knew I was within one. We’re not there yet, let me try and get there first.”