Open Championship |

Woods: I’m in the mix for Open victory

Tiger Woods believes he is firmly in the mix to win The Open for the first time in 12 years after recovering from a nightmare start to his second round.

Woods had to do it the hard way on the second day at Carnoustie after bogeys on the second and third – the first of which came when he narrowly missed a group of spectators with his tee shot.

However, the 42-year-old hit back with a pair of consecutive birdies and although he bogeyed the ninth, he picked up further shots at 11 and 14.

Woods could have finished the day with a birdie, but was forced to settle with a par at the last for a 71. However, that kept him at level par overall, six shots behind co-leaders Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson.

“I could have cleaned up the round just a little bit,” said Woods.

“I got off to not exactly the best start, being two over through three, but I got it back.

“I played a little bit better yesterday, today wasn’t quite as good, but I finally birdied a par-five so that’s a positive.

“Right now I’m six back. It will be a pretty packed leaderboard, and I’m certainly right there in it.”

Comments