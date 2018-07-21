Kisner, Johnson share Carnoustie lead

Americans Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson shared the lead after two rounds, with a six-under-par total, at the 147th Open Championship on Friday.

Not only are Kisner and Johnson leading the Carnoustie tournament by one shot, but are also sharing a house for the duration of the event.

Zach Johnson's 67 puts him in a great position going into the weekend, and he's got the game for the links.

A shot back is Tommy Fleetwood, who scored the joint-lowest round of the day, a 65, to sit with a five under total and is joined by Americans Xander Schauffele and Pat Perez.

Johnson scored a 67 to go with his opening round 69 to set the early clubhouse target of six under. His four under round consisted of birdies the third, fourth, sixth, 14th and 18th while dropping a shot on the opening hole.

Kisner, the first round leader, birdied the 13th and 14th to reach eight under. A double-bogey six on the 18th gave him a one under 70 to go along with his opening round of 66 for his six under total.

Fleetwood’s bogey-free round of 65 consisted of birdies on the third, fourth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 18th holes with Schauffele(66) and Perez(68).

Rory McIlroy sat a shot back on four under after firing a second 69 to share sixth with Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau and South Africans Zander Lombard and Erik van Rooyen.

After his round, 42-year-old co-leader Johnson said: “I don’t know who is managing the radar. It is irrelevant to me.

“Maybe I’m just overly conservative and boring and that’s perfectly fine. I just like to compete. It doesn’t matter where it is, what it is. Just give me an opportunity.”

Kisner was pleased to have put himself in contention after his double-bogey six on the 18th.

“I got off to the start I wanted to, a couple under through seven,” said Kisner. “Got a little greedy on the eighth, made bogey.

“Got it to where I wanted to be and obviously made double on the last hole. Didn’t think I would hit that in the burn with an eight-iron but just didn’t come out the way I saw it.

“Hit a lot of great putts coming down the stretch. Probably could have made two or three more, but they all lipped out. I love where my putter is and love my position going into the weekend.”

It was ‘Carnoustie carnage’ for the world’s top two ranked players, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas as they both missed the cut.

Leading Second Round Scores:

T1 USA Kevin Kisner -6 66 70

T1 USA Zach Johnson -6 69 67

T3 USA Pat Perez -5 69 68

T3 ENG Tommy Fleetwood -5 72 65

T3 USA Xander Schauffele -5 71 66

T6 RSA Erik Van Rooyen -4 67 71

T6 USA Matt Kuchar -4 70 68

T6 NIR Rory McIlroy -4 69 69

T6 USA Tony Finau -4 67 71

T6 RSA Zander Lombard -4 67 71

T11 USA Jordan Spieth -3 72 67

T11 USA Kevin Chappell -3 70 69

T11 USA Rickie Fowler -3 70 69

T14 RSA Brandon Stone -2 68 72

T14 ENG Danny Willett -2 69 71

T14 USA Luke List -2 70 70

T14 DEN Thorbjorn Olesen -2 70 70

T18 AUS Adam Scott -1 71 70

T18 SWE Alexander Noren -1 70 71

T18 USA Brooks Koepka -1 72 69

T18 USA Charley Hoffman -1 71 70

T18 ENG Eddie Pepperell -1 71 70

T18 USA Kyle Stanley -1 72 69

T18 ENG Matthew Southgate -1 69 72

T18 USA Patrick Cantlay -1 70 71

T18 USA Ryan Moore -1 68 73

T18 KOR Sung-Hoon Kang -1 69 72

T18 USA Webb Simpson -1 70 71

T29 USA Austin Cook Par 72 70

T29 ITA Francesco Molinari Par 70 72

T29 AUS Jason Day Par 71 71

T29 RSA Louis Oosthuizen Par 72 70

T29 AUS Lucas Herbert Par 73 69

T29 KOR Michael Kim Par 73 69

T29 USA Phil Mickelson Par 73 69

T29 USA Sean Crocker Par 71 71

T29 RSA Shaun Norris Par 74 68

T29 USA Stewart Cink Par 72 70

T29 USA Tiger Woods Par 71 71