Comedian rips golfers ahead of Open

Ahead of this weeks Open Championship at Carnoustie, a British comedian is having a field day.

Conor Moore performs a series of seriously on-point impressions of all the big names, including, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy to name but a few.

The 147th Open Championship tees off at Carnoustie on Thursday.

