Comedian rips golfers ahead of Open

Ahead of this weeks Open Championship at Carnoustie, a British comedian is having a field day.
Conor Moore performs a series of seriously on-point impressions of all the big names, including, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy to name but a few.
EXCLUSIVE ⛳️ Open Championship interviews with @TigerWoods, an emotional @bubbawatson, @IanJamesPoulter, @TheSergioGarcia and more!! 🏌🏻⛳️ pic.twitter.com/alkPCQgVNO
— Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) July 16, 2018
The 147th Open Championship tees off at Carnoustie on Thursday.