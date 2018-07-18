Five Favourites for The Open

We take a look at five golfers who have a good shot at lifting the silverware come Sunday at The Open Championship.

The 147th edition of the The Open Championship tees off on Thursday at Carnoustie in Scotland, a course that has developed a reputation for making the skilled look a touch silly. For example, Paul Lawrie won the 1999 Open with a score of +6.

Nonetheless, here is a list of players we think can tame “The Beast” and conquer the tough links conditions.

JUSTIN ROSE



World ranking: 3

2018 top tens: 7

Best Open finish: T4 in 1998

The Englishman is somewhat of an enigma, as he was picked for greatness after his superlative top five finish at The Open as an amatuer at just 17. Since, he has won just one major, but he has been in superb form in 2018. Rose arrives at Carnoustie off the back of four consecutive top ten finishes, including a victory at the Fort Worth Invitational.

Consistency is key on links courses and the Johannesburg-born player very rarely has an off day. This could very well be his year…it’s long overdue.

RICKIE FOWLER



World ranking: 7

2018 top tens: 4

Best Open finish: Runner-up in 2014

The bookies really like Fowler this year. He is one of the few Americans who often travel across the pond early to get in some links golf before The Open and his appears to be working for the Californian, as he’s missed just one cut in eight starts.

Fowler was in the mix at the Scottish Open this past weekend and would settle for a T6 finish, five shots off the pace. His imagination and length off the tee will come in handy on the Carnoustie links this week.

JON RAHM



World ranking: 5

2018 top tens: 7

Best Open finish: T44 in 2017

Rahm continues to rocket to fame, picking up three pieces of silverware in the last eight months. The Spaniard proved his skills can translate to links golf at the Irish Open last year, where a couple of 65s saw him storm to a six stroke victory.

It’s surely a matter of time before Rahm is a major champion and he proved he can handle the pressure at the Masters in April, finish solo fourth. Now, betting pundits reckon Rahm is destined for great things at Carnoustie.

DUSTIN JOHNSON



World ranking: 1

2018 top tens: 8

Best Open finish: Runner-up in 2011

Johnson is world number number one and the bookmakers favourite for good reason. He’s yet to miss a cut this year and his last three starts resulted in T8, victory at the FedEx St. Jude CLassic and a solo third at the US Open. Added to that, his low and powerful ball flight will suite the wind-swept Carnoustie.

The American is coming off a bit of break, but that is not necessarily a bad thing.

SERGIO GARCIA



World ranking: 19

2018 top tens: 5

Best Open finish: Runner-up in 2007 and 2014

The Spaniard is a perennial bridesmaid at The Open, having racked up no less than 17 top top ten finishes, seven of them in the top five. Having got the major monkey off his back at the 2017 Masters, another big win is surely on the cards for Garcia.

Also, he is no stranger to the course, having got into a winning position last time Carnoustie hosted The Open in 2007, narrowly missing a ten footer for the win and going on to lose a playoff on the fourth hole. Garcia’s deft touch around the greens can’t be ignored.

BUBBLING UNDER



Out of sheer form, Brandon Stone is fresh off a stunning final round of 60 at the Scottish Open, enough to win the tournament and earn himself a place in the field. We can’t ignore Masters champion Patrick Reed, who also used the Scottish Open as a tune up. Also worth a mention are defending champion Jordan Spieth – who has been a touch off the boil of late with zero wins for the year so far – as well as his good friend and world number two Justin Thomas.