Koepka confident ahead of Carnoustie

Double US Open champion Brooks Koepka heads to Scotland this weekend with back-to-back majors on his mind.

The 28-year old would be the first player since Tiger Woods back in 2000 to win both the US and British open titles in the same year should he add victory at Carnoustie to his win at Shinnecock Hills last month.

Securing back-to-back majors would be a big statement.

“It would be unbelievable, obviously,” he said.

“The last major I played I won, so I’ve got confidence and then you come here, and I think it would be amazing to win a major at The Open.

Despite winning two big ones in the last 12 months, the affable Floridian believes he should have had more.

“You look back at the Open at St Andrews (in 2015), lost ball right there (at the 12th hole on the final day), probably,” he said.

“Made triple on the hole on 12, easy hole. You make par there, you never know.

“And then the (2017) PGA that Jimmy (Walker) won, I had my ankle injury and then trying to play however many holes, it just didn’t work on the back nine.

“I thought I should have probably squeaked one of those away. Yeah, one behind schedule, I guess you could say.

“I’m 28 years old. I’ve got quite a few more majors to play, quite a few more tournaments to play. I’ve got a number in mind that I want to get to and try to beat that.

“That’s the goal and if I can get there, win that many majors and that many tour events, I can look back at it and say it was a successful career.

“But right now I’m focused on just winning. That’s the only thing I’ve got in my mind. Second place just isn’t good enough. I finished second a lot and I’m just tired of it.”

Koepka, who began his pro career in Europe with four wins on the Challenge Tour, said winning again over here would be extra special.

“I think it’s special to me. Obviously, starting over here, beginning my career here in Europe and playing a few links courses, but mainly around Europe, it would mean a lot. It really would.”