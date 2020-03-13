Masters postponed as golf continues to take coronavirus action

Organisers have postponed the Masters, “respecting the health and wellbeing of everyone associated” with the first major of the season.

The 2020 Masters has been postponed due to health concerns related to the spread of coronavirus, organisers have confirmed.

Golf’s first major of the year was scheduled to take place at Augusta National between April 9-12, with Tiger Woods set to defend the title he memorably won in 2019.

On March 4, Augusta National Golf Club issued a memo stating it planned to stage the Masters and its associated Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as planned.

However, all events have now been called off until further notice.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” a statement from club chairman Fred Ridley read.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

Statement from Chairman Ridley: “Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals.” Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

The Masters’ move follows that of the PGA Tour, which cancelled all events preceding the tournament.

Initially, the tour intended to stage events behind closed doors, before opting for a stronger course of action that began with the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass being abandoned after one round.