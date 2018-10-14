Chun triumphant in South Korea

World number 27 In Gee Chun came from two shots behind to claim honours at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Sunday.



The South Korean star carded a final round six under around the Sky 72 Ocean Course in Incheon, enough to send her three shots clear of Charley Hull, who would finish in solo second on 13 under for the tournament.



Hull shared the third round lead with Danielle Kang, but a final round of 71 would not be enough to challenge a surging Chun on Sunday.



Chun was quick out the blocks, enjoying a hot putter as she rolled in five birdies on the front nine. A bogey on the tenth set her back, but two more gains coming home secured her third LPGA Tour victory and her first since 2016.



“When I realized I won I just felt the hard times through the last few years just go away. I’m so happy to get this win.” @ingeechun_dumbo #KEBHanaBank pic.twitter.com/4DB68YTCLq — #CMEFinalStretch (@LPGA) 14 October 2018



Further down the leaderboard, Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn would finish tied for third with Kang, Australian hopeful Minjee Lee and world number one Hyun Sung Park, who were all locked on 12 under.

Stream the LPGA live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories