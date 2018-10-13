Danielle Kang and Charley Hull on top in South Korea

American Danielle Kang and England’s Charley Hull will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA’s KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon on Sunday.

The duo were among four leaders at the Sky 72 Golf Club on Friday, and managed to hold on to the lead thanks to a pair of four-under-par 68s.

Kang began her round poorly with two early bogeys on the second and sixth holes, but then nailed six birdies to finish at 12-under 204, tied with Hull, who stayed bogey-free on the day after sinking four birdies on the first, third, ninth and 18th holes.

"I'm really excited to play in the final group tomorrow. I love that I'm in the lead in Korea." Danielle Kang ready to take on Sunday at #KEBHanaBank! pic.twitter.com/OLJOyt1EVH — #CMEFinalStretch (@LPGA) October 13, 2018

"It's great to see big galleries like this because it makes you have to play well." @HullCharley caps her round off with a birdie to have a share of the lead heading into Sunday #KEBHanaBank pic.twitter.com/CeEHYa2bsM — #CMEFinalStretch (@LPGA) October 13, 2018

“I got off to a really slow start,” Kang said. “My caddie talked me through a lot of shots and kept me together when I was getting annoyed. I’m a leaderboard watcher but he just kept telling me, ‘You’re putting great,’ and that kept me in the game.”

A shot back at 11 under is Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn after firing a 69, while Korea’s In Gee Chun (66), Australia’s Minjee Lee (67) and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (68) follow in a tie for fourth at 10 under.

They are followed by two more home favourites – World No 1 Sung Hyun Park (71) and Seon Woo Bae (67) who are both at nine under heading into Sunday’s final round.

