Four-way tie at the top in Incheon

Ariya Jutanugarn, Park sung-Hyun, Danielle Kang and Charley Hull share the lead after round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Friday.



The Thai star carded the round of the day at the Sky 72 Golf Club in Incheon, signing for a five under 67, taking her to eight under for the event.



Jutanugarn struggled on the frontnine, making the turn at one over par. But the world number two rallied coming home, rolling in six gains to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

.@jutanugarn with the round of the day after a 5-under 67 to make her way up the leaderboard for a share of the lead! Hear more about her day here: #KEBHanaBank pic.twitter.com/lVvBHOgQ7R — #CMEFinalStretch (@LPGA) 12 October 2018





“I didn’t watch the leaderboard because after my front nine, I didn’t care about the lead,” she told Yonhap News Agency.

“I just played golf. I didn’t worry about the outcome. I wanted to play well because I feel that I’m in a good position. When I turned around the back nine, I came back to myself and just focussed on the things that I can control and that’s helped me a lot today.”



Park would roll in six birdies but two bogeys on the par four sixth and 11th would set her back. The world number one was peppering the pins, but couldn’t drain enough puts.



“I think my irons were much sharper today than yesterday,” the South Korean said after her round.|

“I gave myself a lot of birdie chances. I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t convert all of them.”



Further down the leaderboard is former world number one Lydia Ko, who is tied for fifth with first round leader Nasa Hataoka, two shots off the pace. Australia’s Minjee Lee is solo seventh a further shot back.

Stream the LPGA live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories